By the cruel chronology of the political calendar, term-limited governors gain lame-duck status just at their reelection moment of triumph. Within 72 hours, the politically savvy are focused on what’s next.
Or more directly, who’s next.
But a funny thing happened before a lame duck named John Bel Edwards hit the ground.
For any executive, a crisis centers attention on the guy (usually) at the top. Sometimes it’s a timely intervention, as it was for Gov. Bobby Jindal, reeling in his first legislative session after backing, and then backing away from, an unpopular legislative pay raise.
Hurricane Gustav in 2008 showcased the new governor’s rapid response to the emergency, including his obsessive recitations of generators and water bottles delivered. That was a timely emergency for him.
Jindal was easily reelected and used his electoral mandate over minor opponents to pass far-reaching education legislation in 2012. But there is little question, to use his aides’ polite formulation, there was “a loss of focus” in the second term.
Even as Jindal turned toward preparation for an ultimately unsuccessful run for the presidency, he was a major factor in state politics, if in a negative way. He parted company with many business-oriented supporters by reversing his support for the so-called Common Core education standards.
That was a bitter and unnecessary fight, occasioned by Jindal’s desire to appear farther-right than his opponents in the presidential race. As it turned out, it did not matter, as a guy named Donald Trump — unfit for the presidency, as Jindal said in vivid language many times — totally upstaged the 2016 field.
So if Jindal was a lame duck in Louisiana, he was still relevant before he hit the ground. But it was a hard landing in terms of public esteem in his home state.
Jindal’s successor is a very different sort of duck-blind story.
Had Edwards his druthers, he would have vastly preferred a bit of dullness in 2020. It's been a tough two years.
The coronavirus pandemic gave him new power with vast responsibilities: dealing with experts about a rapidly spreading disease, compelled to take unpopular decisions based on emergency powers that no governor previously exercised, dealing directly with White House officials. President Trump was ostentatiously friendly after his acrimonious intervention against Edwards in the 2019 Louisiana campaign.
If there was ever a case of a lame duck in full wing, it has been JBE of 2020 and 2021.
The question is whether times are changing.
Edwards’ successor will be elected in the fall of next year. Long before then, in fact now, would-be successors are running, whether declared or not.
Arguably, Edwards’ political position is as strong as ever, with healthy positive rankings in the regular Morning Consult polls. He is surely a lot better off than President Joe Biden when it comes to his voters.
Also an arguable question is what it means to be a lame-duck governor in an office that has diminished in recent years, as political party games have become a feature of life in the State Capitol.
As a fledgling governor, Edwards tried and failed to push his favored candidate, a Democrat, for speaker of the state House. Some insiders argue it was a mistake, misreading the new GOP majorities in both House and Senate downstairs. Fair or not, the reality is that legislative leadership is far more assertive than previously.
Edwards in his second term has won more often than he’s lost, particularly when the GOP has picked ill-advised fights over anti-virus decisions taken by Edwards. The Legislature's much-touted veto override session was a bust for the leadership.
All too often, the GOP caucus has been divided internally, giving the impression of a bunch of troublemakers led by anti-vaccine crazies instead of responsible elected officials.
As, please God, the coronavirus emergency subsides, what is the new normal for Edwards’ administration? One of the consequences of the pandemic has been lavish federal funding bestowed on the state. Edwards’ influence should be enhanced.
If the political calendar is inexorable, a once-a-decade event also gives Edwards more influence. When the Legislature redraws district lines for offices, Edwards’ threat of a veto makes him a go-to power broker in the February session.
So far, instead of facing a year of losing altitude, Edwards can take comfort in another fact of the calendar: There’s only one governor at a time.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.