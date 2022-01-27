Politically, everything’s wrong with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan for a new bridge over the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge.
It puts aside $500 million for basically a dealmaking fund, to attract a larger amount of private-sector investment to build the bridge.
In the jaundiced eye of a legislator from the sticks, that’s a half-billion dollars that can and should be spent on paving the streets of Rayville or Erath with gold.
Worse yet, from the viewpoint of Republican legislators in the majority in the State Capitol, the dealmaking will be done by a minion of Edwards, who is, although this is usually spoken of in hushed tones in the corridors, a Democrat.
Beyond that, it will be years — probably at least a decade — before the bridge can get sited and built.
If you are a legislator from outside Baton Rouge — and for jealousy purposes the sticks begin not far down the road, like in Lafayette and St. Tammany — that’s years after your terms are up for other legislators to raid the bridge fund after you are gone.
Then they get to spend the money, not you. That is an existential level of pain that the nonelected cannot understand.
After all, the regular people are merely suffering modest delays in the nationwide Interstate corridor that is clogged and congested in Baton Rouge. Hardly that modest.
Everybody is in favor of a new bridge over the big river. But these profoundly important reasons might be why the plan proposed by Edwards won't fly politically.
Except for one detail: There is no other way to get it done.
The project has been talked about for decades. It’s absurdly expensive, estimated at $1.2 billion before years of construction inflation that was running at about 2.5% a year, and that was before the post-pandemic surge in costs of materials.
Even in a year in which the state is unusually flush with one-time money that can be used for building projects, paying for the entire Mississippi River bridge and its connectors — and the Calcasieu River bridge, needing replacement in Lake Charles — can’t be done.
That means that the state must borrow the money to build it, with an impact on the general fund for decades, even if it doesn’t violate constitutionally imposed debt limits. Or someone else fronts the money. In this case, it’s the P3 partner — a company in a public-private partnership that will front a large chunk of the money and get paid back over decades from tolls off the bridge.
An Edwards minion — formally, Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., of the Department of Transportation and Development — would obviously have to play a major role in constructing a public-private partnership to do the deal.
The $500 million is earnest money, to show the state is serious about the project, enough to impress a company with Wall Street values — the hell with drivers, are we going to get paid? — to finance what Edwards rightly called the most urgent public-works project in Louisiana.
The reasons are backed up with data, compiled for years by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and a coalition of major employers. The region is second or third or so in every rating of worst traffic congestion, sometimes rated worse than that other L.A., and many bigger cities.
The economic costs are staggering. A 2017 national report said Baton Rouge congestion, principally but not only the bridge crisis, accounts for $148 million in losses for the trucking industry. The Interstate 10/12 corridor is the key economic driver of the state.
And that’s why, if you’re a no-more-than-ordinarily jealous legislator from outside the Baton Rouge area, it is a must-do project that must be done in more or less the fashion that Edwards has proposed.
Important political support will come from the capital region’s legislators, including Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. Where you stand depends on where your constituents sit in endless traffic jams.
And it would be ironic if GOP legislators in the State Capitol nitpick the plan to death. National Republicans criticized President Joe Biden’s plans for “infrastructure” that included social welfare programs.
The Schexnayder Bridge — has a nice ring to it — is real infrastructure, producing economic benefits for the long term.
If it gets done, it will be done the Edwards way.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.