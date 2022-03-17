The session of the Legislature that opened on Monday evening is said to be a “historic opportunity” by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is focused on spending new federal aid in jumpstarting Louisiana’s economy after a pandemic.
Arguably, though, the most historic session of our time was 50 years ago, almost to the day.
And almost to the letter, there are parallels that show how much history has passed Louisiana by in all that time.
Racism is central to the parallels.
The 1972 session was the first after the groundbreaking impacts of the U.S. Voting Rights Act were felt and after redistricting from the 1970 U.S. Census. This session is also facing redistricting battles but leaders want to avoid the dramatic impact of the 1971 maps for House and Senate, drawn by the late Ed Steimel as special master for the federal court.
That sweeping rearrangement of districts, eliminating multi-member districts that helped keep the status quo in control, helped to bring Black representatives up from one (Ernest “Dutch” Morial of New Orleans) to eight in the 105-member House, among other changes.
A parallel: This year, the Legislature has drawn new district lines for 163 different offices in five separate bills. As Edwards complained to lawmakers Monday, not one new net majority-Black district was approved, despite rising Black population.
The new White-power maps will be in the U.S. courts soon. Another Steimel might make a big difference in the 2023 elections for the next Legislature.
The Legislature that convened 50 years ago reflected an enormous shift in the power structure in Louisiana, with a new governor (Edwin W. Edwards) from the southern parishes instead of northern ones where most governors hailed from before. New Speaker E.L. “Bubba” Henry of Jonesboro led a House chamber more independent of the governor than lawmakers had been before.
But race remained an issue, even as the State Capitol slowly integrated.
One of the 1972 freshmen was Frank Simoneaux of Baton Rouge, who asked House staff to research how many laws remained from the anti-Black days of Jim Crow. In 1974, he introduced a package of bills aimed at repeal of all the discriminatory language in the statutes. That followed voter ratification of a new Louisiana Constitution, promising equal protection under the law.
Some of the statutes dated from the administration of segregationist Gov. Jimmie Davis, who left office in 1964. Some of the laws would have today been considered outlandish, such as “separate but equal” sections in nursing homes.
Support of integration, for example, was a cause for dismissal of New Orleans teachers or school employees.
While some of the laws were not enforced because of federal law, repeal sent a powerful message, so much so that this newspaper later reported on Senate passage of eight of the bills — in eight minutes.
But some of Simoneaux’s measures provoked a visceral reaction and debate. The Civil Code of 1808 forbade “marriages between white persons and persons of color,” calling them null and void.
Simoneaux recalled, in a family memoir, the most dramatic scene of the session: “Rep. (Risley) Triche took the floor and in a very emotional speech recanted his segregationist past, even to the point of saying that that was the major reason he sought reelection. His heartfelt emotion brought utter silence to the House floor, a rarity indeed.”
“Pappy” Triche had been a Davis floor leader. “I cannot leave my segregationist past as part of my legacy to my children,” Triche said. “I want to be on the right side of history and morality.”
The powerful influence of that speech was felt. Simoneaux later went on to be an influential lawyer and state official, but the freshman had helped stake the claim of a rising generation that racism should be put behind us in Louisiana.
After all that time, where are we now? In an ironic 50-year parallel, Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, filed a bill to end the state's designation of Confederate Memorial Day (June 3) and Robert E. Lee Day (Jan. 19).
What a bookend to the Jim Crow debates of 50 years ago.
Today’s legislators are not as dim as they appear. One suspects, or hopes, that it won’t take more than a few minutes — as with some of Simoneaux’s bills long ago — to pass something so noncontroversial as Willard's House Bill 248.
But the federal courts might still find the more substantive failure of the Legislature to expand Black representation an issue, as they did a half-century ago.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.