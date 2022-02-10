What the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court once and quite correctly called “this sordid business, this divvying us up by race” is on display at the State Capitol.
But members of the Legislature still have plenty of time left for their ordinary business, which is taking care of No. 1 as new district lines are drawn for the next election.
In fact, while the sordidness of racial quotas in this district or that can dominate the headlines, members of House and Senate are so far doing pretty well at their age-old task, every 10 years, of trying to make their own political futures as safe as demographically possible.
But the process this year is working out somewhat differently, as if there are almost two tracks. On one, particularly when protecting incumbent members of the U.S. House of Representatives, party affiliation is supremely important to picking, as my friend Clancy Dubos writes in Gambit, da winnas and da loozas. There is, in legislation in which both chambers of the state Legislature are involved, almost an assumption that having protected the five-to-one GOP membership in the congressional delegation, that aggrieved Democrats will file lawsuits based on the federal Voting Rights Act.
The same thing may happen when legislators draw their own lines, but there is a different tone to the discussion, even if the dynamic of Black people voting for Democrats and White people voting for Republicans still holds true. For one thing, there are dozens of incumbents to be protected and many lines to be redrawn among 105 House members and 39 senators.
The informal rule is that, whatever winnas or loozas emerge, neither house will alter the other chamber's deals.
Even within the chambers, there can be bitter fights — and among party members, like the ding-dong battle waged in the Senate between two New Orleans members, Gary Carter and Karen Carter Peterson. Their debate was intense and ignored. Tyler Bridges of this newspaper vividly described the inattention of other senators, because it’s not important in the party fortunes. And senators have seen Peterson angry many times before.
The deal-cutting now under way can — even if later endangered by federal judges — enhance some reputations. Speaker Clay Schexnayder, of Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, of Lafayette, are so far very successful in keeping their Republican votes in line and satisfying at least some incumbents of the other party.
The House’s mapmeister, John Stefanski, of Crowley, got plaudits even from Democrats for being accessible and trying to meet the needs of incumbents. On the Senate side, with Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, maybe not so much love, but the party-line vote held easily.
Whether there are lawsuits at the two levels of institutional gerrymandering, national and state, the internal dynamics of the Legislature have not been greatly disrupted to date.
Is the public interest served? That’s a harder question. Maybe Chief Justice John G. Roberts might find it all very sordid but go along.
The one real curiosity so far and involves term-limited incumbents. Their seats in theory can be easily adjusted, or simply eliminated, to make the puzzle easier to solve.
The avid backers of term limits a couple of decades ago had starry-eyed visions of members serving a term or two, bringing new perspectives and a level of political disinterest to the public weal. Then, the saintly servants of the people would go back to the farm, like Cincinnatus of ancient Rome.
That hasn’t worked, even with term-limited members and redistricting. Part of it is human nature. Who wants to go back to Shongaloo?
Look at state Rep. Kenny Cox, whose majority-Black district is eliminated in north Louisiana by the leadership and moved to New Orleans. He’s term-limited so it should not matter? Well, on one level he doesn’t want a local majority-minority district to disappear, but there’s another motive: His brother was teed up to run for the seat that is now targeted for elimination.
It's sordid, as Roberts said, if White and Black constituents, having been well-represented by their three-term incumbent, can’t pull together and elect his chosen successor. But the fact is that race overrides many of the usual considerations in Louisiana politics.
That isn’t changing anytime soon. But that sordidness ought to be a lesson to the naïve advocates of term limits years ago. And when district lines are redrawn, now party matters above all.
