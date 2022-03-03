Another great day for journalism, as Clay Higgins offered a new and profoundly stupid observation on international relations.
“Ýou millennial Leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” he tweeted out Sunday. “You made quite a nonbinary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”
Pure poetry for Twitter and the commentary pages of the nation. The apparent reference to Russian statements that its nuclear forces are on “high alert” appears to have provoked what appears to be a considered response from the United States congressman from the transparently poorly represented 3rd District of Louisiana.
“We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary,” responded Dictionary.com, which bills itself as the leading online dictionary.
Amid all the hilarity, there was almost a sigh from one of the queens of leftist Twitterverse, AOC.
“I’ve sat on a committee with this guy for years,” tweeted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. “He talks like this every day.”
It takes all kinds to make a Congress. From the behavior of the 3rd District's voters, they’re fine with jumble-mouthed. And it’s not as if Higgins hasn’t been a gift to satirists since his 2016 election — and in fact before, when he came to fame as a tough-talking (reserve) deputy on Facebook videos.
An imitation John Wayne, if that’s also a reference that millennial Leftists might not appreciate. But Acadiana’s lightweight Duke was very binary, enough to get elected then and every two years since.
Higgins will never be Dean Acheson. But he is also not an endangered species in this year’s election.
“Clay Higgins hasn’t changed who he is in elective office and those people who have been voting for him will continue to do so,” political scientist Pearson Cross said. In fact, he added in an interview with The Acadiana Advocate, “taking shots at woke or liberal elitists will endear Clay Higgins to his voters.”
The enemy of my enemy is my friend, in a Cold War or a hot domestic one.
Higgins’ previous outbursts on social media were probably more harmful than his musings about the days when he was a schoolkid hiding under his desk because of the threat of nuclear annihilation.
During the pandemic, he ranted about public health restrictions with reckless disregard for literally the lives of his constituents. He throws out frequent references to freedom and liberty, which would be taken as usual political rhetoric were they not in the context of last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Lawbreakers R Us, R-Lafayette. John Wayne would surely not approve.
With Higgins holding what appears to be a safe seat, one can from the journalistic gallery only hope that some forlorn candidate will oppose him, to make the fall elections more interesting.
Those are already being enlivened by challengers to the cornpone hypocrisy of John N. Kennedy, also up for reelection this fall to his U.S. Senate seat. The main theatrical challenge will come from Gary Chambers, who has mocked the Oxbridge-educated Kennedy’s shtick. Chambers, a twice-failed candidate for other offices, also made himself known in the statesmanship sweepstakes by smoking a joint in a campaign video.
That’s bad news for Luke Mixon, a veteran and pilot trying to mount a more serious Senate campaign.
It will be positively wonderful for more serious members of the House delegation up for reelection this fall. After all, with a political circus on, who’s going to get attention to challenge the likes of wonkish Garret Graves of Baton Rouge on flood control, or North Louisiana’s Mike Johnson on his academic lectures on constitutional issues?
Is Higgins’ performance art bad for his district? Arguably, he’s not impressed AOC, and probably more than a few of his GOP colleagues either. With the Lake Charles area suffering still from the aftereffects of disastrous hurricanes, a boring and reliable member of Congress might be more effective in real life.
But this is Congress.
