On the state of American politics today, a hilarious story about a panic breaking out on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Not only funny, though. It’s a particular lesson for us about our ordinarily very able representative from Jefferson Parish, Steve Scalise, who will certainly soar in the House should Republicans win a majority in the fall elections.
Scalise, a veteran legislator, panicked right along. So did the minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, of California.
As a former president might say, “Sad!”
A bill to name a federal courthouse in Tallahassee after a deceased Black judge had passed the U.S. Senate, through the good offices of Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. It was expected to fly through the House with the endorsement of all 27 members of the Florida delegation, of both parties.
But such is the indiscipline of today’s Congress — and to be honest, especially Republicans afflicted with an over-large Crackpot Caucus — that the House GOP voted against it. Some members voted nay on a bill they co-sponsored, as The New York Times reported.
What happened? An obscure although somewhat controversial two-term member of Congress from Georgia found a judicial ruling that he thought meant the late judge was a fanatic on church-state separation.
“He voted against student-led school prayer in Duval County in 1999,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde, a deacon at his Baptist church in Bogart, Georgia. in an interview with the Times. “I don’t agree with that. That’s it. I just let the Republicans know that information on the House floor. I have no idea if they knew that or not.”
While most junior members can — and often should — be told to keep quiet and show up to vote, social media and text messages amplify every troublemaker.
Clyde’s complaint about a ruling more than 20 years ago by the late Joseph W. Hatchett derailed the tribute to the deceased.
Suddenly, the honorable members with R behind their names were a mobocracy. The bill that should have received a routine two-thirds vote for suspending the rules failed to pass, because 137 GOP members voted nay.
In vain did other members protest that this was flat silly.
“I was appalled,” said state Rep. Kathy Castor, a Florida Democrat who grew up hearing about the late Judge Hatchett from her father, a former judge. “I was looking around, saying, ‘What is happening?’”
There is no answer that makes the mob look good. And don’t bother to check the link to the vote herein; every GOP member of the Louisiana delegation voted the same way.
Sad! Indeed.
One of the nays on honoring the dead judge was Mike Johnson from north Louisiana, who reminds everyone that he was by profession a constitutional lawyer. As the Times noted, Judge Hatchett’s ruling to which the two-term member objected — a representative from another state, no less — apparently correctly applied U.S. Supreme Court precedents of 1999.
Representatives, judges and constitutional lawyers ought to approve of that.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, is like Clyde something of a Crackpot Caucus weathervane and could be expected to vote nay. But the purportedly responsible GOP members of the delegation also did the wrong thing.
Which leads us back to Steve Scalise.
No rookie, Scalise served in the Louisiana Legislature and then the Congress since 2008.
His job as whip is No. 2 in the GOP mob — er, caucus — is to see that members vote right.
This is leadership?
Many in Louisiana, respecting Scalise’s acumen, hope to see him ascend in the U.S. House. Talk to him about national politics, and you’ll hear Fox News talking points, albeit articulately put; that’s one of the jobs of the minority whip.
Talk to him about Louisiana issues and you’ll hear a knowledgeable exponent of the state’s interests, not too busy with national stuff to know about subjects from flood insurance to shrimp imports.
Scalise has demonstrated ability to work across the aisle. Among his close friends is former U.S. Rep., now Biden White House aide, Cedric Richmond of New Orleans.
For admirers of Dr. Jekyll, becoming Mr. Hyde has been necessary to rise, and perhaps rise again, to heights in the Trump-addled GOP.
But in an institution where such a disgraceful scene can play out on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, how much does leadership mean? For if there are no leaders to squash the troublemaking of the cranky gentleman from Georgia, how much sway does the hierarchy have?