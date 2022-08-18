In political science, the power of precedent is important: “Normally,” reports Albert Samuels, “the party that controls the White House loses seats in Congress at the midterm elections.”
Sure, there are exceptions, as the Southern University political scientist told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. But those are few, such as the rallying around the GOP during George W. Bush’s first years after the 9/11 attacks.
This year was certainly looking like the typical midterm. Just count the headwinds facing the Democrats, trying in November to hold on to tenuous majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate: President Joe Biden’s very low approval ratings, inflation at a rate unseen for decades along with a high price of gasoline at the pump, and the party’s domestic agenda long stalled in the Senate.
All indicators “were set up for Republicans to have a good year,” Samuels said.
But there’s suddenly a bit of wind in Democrats’ sails, as Biden-backed bills have passed for infrastructure and climate and domestic manufacture of computer chips. Gasoline prices are down and the job market is still strong.
Further, Samuels said, the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a constitutional right to abortion has had a political impact. In Kansas, “not a liberal state,” voters strongly backed a state constitutional right to abortion.
What to make of all this? That’s where the uncertainty principle comes in, and the worst possible consequence for a teacher: “We don’t have a textbook for this year,” he said.
Samuels spoke Monday, before Tuesday’s Republican primary in Wyoming showed that former President Donald Trump’s hold on voters in conservative states seems as strong as ever. The 2-to-1 loss of Liz Cheney for renomination to her House seat underlines the remarkable durability of Trump’s control of the GOP.
As Samuels did remark, the hold is all the more striking because many of Trump’s acolytes signal, or outright parrot, the new party line that the 2020 election was rigged. Come on, the professor scoffed, Steve Scalise and Clay Higgins — two prominent GOP members of Congress on the ballot again this year — each knew “that his (own) election was fine."
If Cheney is destined to leave Congress at year’s end, she still has had some impact, Samuels said. She has helped lead the congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and those have had a strong impact on public opinion: “That has done real damage to Donald Trump.”
Perhaps all this is true, but it also might not matter.
Certainly, as Samuels conceded, Democrats have little chance against GOP U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy’s reelection to the Senate or as challengers in the state's House seats held by Republicans.
The main interest from Louisiana’s races, he said, is likely to be whether U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge will be in a position to rise in power in the new Congress, or otherwise might be tempted to run for governor in 2023.
If the August political scene seems more-or-less unsettled, the significant number of Trump wins in primaries across the country — not perfect, but a pretty good score — might add one more dose of uncertainty to the national political scene.
The midterm election is usually a referendum on the state of the nation under the president’s party. And even if Biden gets some breaks in current events, the odds seem stacked one way.
Nevertheless, Trump himself remains a divisive figure even in his own party. The national commentary, even in many conservative circles, seems to be that Biden might have somewhat better chances if he frames the election as 2020 all over again.
Then, whatever the election deniers say, Biden won by 7 million votes.
Not very likely? Probably. But, as Samuels summarized, “this has been anything but a typical year.”