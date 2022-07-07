Jan Moller arrived at the State Capitol in 2003 to cover the open governor’s race that year. Coming from out of state, he huddled with colleagues at The Times-Picayune to talk about the election.
Gov. Mike Foster had served his two terms and there seemed no obvious successor. But with about a century or so of experience watching Louisiana politics, the journalistic minds agreed on one thing: Political veteran Kathleen Blanco and novice Bobby Jindal would not make the runoff.
History records the runoff triumph of Blanco over Jindal. And to save wear and tear on Google, others that year: Richard Ieyoub, Randy Ewing, Hunt Downer, Buddy Leach, Jay Blossman — even J.E. Jumonville Jr. Remember them?
Jindal, of course, was a young man who ran a creditable race, and then became governor in 2008 after Blanco declined to run again in the wake of hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Remarkable turns of events, to say the least. So when Moller was asked at the Press Club of Baton Rouge about the 2023 governor’s race, he recalled that 2003 discussion and begged off speculating about who will run, much less win, next year.
Journalism is the first rough draft of history but many predictions are rougher than others. Readers will recall in this space the analysis suggesting John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, would be crushed under the GOP base of his 2015 runoff opponent, David Vitter.
We’re now at the 2003 Times-Picayune stage of punditry about next year’s open governor’s race, with Edwards ineligible to run for a third consecutive term. Who’s going to run? Given that the qualifying fee is too damn low, lots of people are interested, contemplating or openly raising money for a race that well over a year off.
Politics in Louisiana might seem at a low summer ebb. The Legislature adjourned without any enthusiasm for a GOP effort to override the Democrat’s vetoes of bills.
But 2023 holds out the chance of a bid for the Golden Fleece: A vacancy at the top always attracts many candidates. The “open primary” encourages everyone who believes that a 22% finish is enough to make it into the runoff sweepstakes. And who among political egos doesn’t think they’re good for less than a quarter of the vote?
Without wasting breath, the only currently obvious conclusion is it’s too early to say how things will turn out.
Moller’s role is different now. As head of the Louisiana Budget Project, he is arguing for state policies more focused on the vulnerable low-income working families of a poor state. That’s a hard sell with a Legislature where pay-to-play lobbying rules.
What the Budget Project and other groups are pushing might have more appeal in an election year, though. Their 2022 “recovery agenda” focused on alternative ways to spend federal funding sent to the state. Some, but far from all, of those goals were achieved in the collaboration of the Edwards administration with the Legislature.
But history, if it does not repeat itself, does rhyme. The Budget Project argument is particularly telling in the hindsight of post-Katrina and Rita politics, challenging poor choices of the past in its report: “Instead of investing in families and public goods, they squandered the money with giveaways to big business and tax cuts for the rich. These poor choices led to years of budget cuts that left Louisiana workers and families even further behind.”
That’s why candidates won’t be lined up at Jindal’s door for an endorsement next fall.
Maybe it’s still a squishy political word, but the “populist” of next year could come from either left or right on the political spectrum. This year’s national elections are replete with analysis about how the largely white and rural Trump electorate of 2020 will or won’t embrace down-ballot versions of the man who transformed the GOP nationally.
So even if Moller and us journos were still in a forecasting mood, the political winds have certainly shifted. The structural bias of Louisiana’s nonparty primary — Why not run, those other guys are so lame? — almost guarantees a lot of candidates with different theories about how to compete and win.
But what is the appeal that will tap into the public mood? Moller has his ideas but with my track record, I’m not speculating.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.