At least since Huey P. Long led the band into Tiger Stadium, politics and LSU have been deeply entwined.
Thus it would be indiscreet for LSU’s Louisiana Survey to ask a direct question like, say, do you approve or disapprove of the performance of Gov. John Bel Edwards — who appoints the LSU Board of Supervisors.
Or, do you approve or disapprove of the performance of the Louisiana Legislature — the body that provides money for LSU’s budget every year.
But there are questions on the newest poll, which is staggeringly negative about the overall direction of Louisiana, that provide a pretty good proxy for a directly political survey.
Only 25% of residents say they are either very confident or somewhat confident in state government to address important problems effectively. This dropped from 41% in 2021 and is several points lower than its previous record low of 33% in 2006.
The survey released by the Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs, part of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, showed that two-thirds of Louisiana residents now believe the state is heading in the wrong direction — the first time since 2016 for a wrong-direction result.
The results of the survey are publicly available, unlike the key parts of some outright political polls, and those should be picked over by the strategists in the State Capitol.
True, the numbers are not as precisely focused on state politicos. Recently, in Morning Consult polls ranking America’s governors, Edwards has been polling pretty well, above 50%. And there is a general appreciation that times are tough for many.
"It’s been a difficult run the last five to six years,” state Rep. Tanner Magee, the second-ranking Republican in the Louisiana House, told Piper Hutchinson of LSU’s Manship School News Service.
"The state has endured a downturn in oil and gas, COVID and hurricanes,” said Magee, a Republican from Houma — where Hurricane Ida hit particularly hard last year. “The economic picture has been tough in addition to the state’s historic problems of poverty, poor health and education. We as leaders have failed to change these issues, and it feels like our challenges are too great.”
The economic picture is particularly cloudy for many, nationally as well as in Louisiana. Real incomes, adjusted for surging inflation in the past year, have fallen.
But at the same time, there is a booming national job market and a solid overall economy post-pandemic. The economy added 6.7 million jobs in 2021, the most ever.
“In addition, job openings are near record highs, layoffs are at their lowest point since 1968, and the unemployment rate is just above a half-century low,” reported The Associated Press.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber reported Thursday new indicators of economic progress, as its region is within 2% of the pre-pandemic jobs numbers.
The contrast between the economic data and the political drivers — literally, as the spike in the price of gasoline is felt at the pump every day — is one of the challenges for incumbents of both parties, from President Joe Biden on down to Baton Rouge.
And unlike a prime minister in Britain, who has some flexibility in when an election can be called, Biden will take his lumps in the fall 2022 elections for Congress. Just about every politico in Louisiana assumes that means GOP control of the U.S. House and elevation of the power of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish, the current minority whip.
At the same time, party allegiance in a GOP-dominated state does matter, even in hard times. Few think that Republican U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy of Madisonville is in any danger in his fall reelection bid; nor are incumbents in the congressional delegation, most of whom are Republican.
For Democrats, the resilience of the governor’s positives is one bright spot, but there may not be many others.
While the Louisiana Poll is focused on the state, its results cannot be separated from the economic malaise apparently felt deeply enough to override the buoyant job market. And for the public, is there a great deal of parsing of one’s reactions to these kinds of questions between the different levels of government?
At the state and local level, politicos should be able to deliver major new public works projects over the next couple of years, in large part funded by federal largesse but also by surging state tax revenues. For Louisiana politicians, and for Biden, it’s a waiting game to see when — or if — the malaise lifts and the business-as-usual of politics resumes.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.