The tykes lined up to play ball at the newly renovated Central Sports Park may not realize it yet, but they saw a lesson in “playing ball” among the grown-ups.
And it was not the example of the portly chairman of the Senate Finance Committee throwing out the first pitch. Bodi White, you’re no Sandy Koufax.
White’s honor at the ballpark had little to do with baseball, but pork-barrel politics.
His position is the one immortalized by the late B.B. “Sixty” Rayburn, who distributed the pork in the good ol’ bad days of the Legislature. Over the years, mostly by necessity when oil prices collapsed and legislators got more decorous — no more roaring Rayburn speeches after a three-martini lunch — the earmarks tended to fall out of favor.
The Rayburn school of distributive politics was criticized, although Senate Finance’s iconic leader was dismissive of the good-government pansies — this, translated from a more profane set of the original remarks — from places like the Public Affairs Research Council, which wanted to clean up the state’s related budget and political messes.
Local projects were the outward and visible sign of a deeper corruption: vote-buying in the Legislature.
Vote right, which was typically the way governors like Edwin W. Edwards wanted you to, and a community center or an auditorium — even a pro golf course, like that achieved in Jefferson Parish by veteran John Alario — would come your way with state funding. Local officials would get to help you cut the ribbon and get free stuff for their constituents. A win-win, the losers being taxpayers from Springhill to Venice who each contributed to your project. Not your problem.
And a measly $1 million here or there is nothing in the state budget, right?
What was special about the Bodi White pitch at the Central ballpark was not the project and its state grant, but the brilliantly hypocritical spectacle of the legislative lion laying down with the parks department lambs.
Just last year White was trying to create a breakaway parks and recreation district in Zachary and Central through legislation and a billboard campaign that criticized the parish parks department, BREC. That these are predominantly White suburbs in the majority non-White parish did not go unnoticed by anybody.
City-parish leaders bitterly assailed the bill, framing the debate as White asserting that both cities should receive more money for parks and programs than the rest of the system based on the amount of tax revenue BREC collects from each municipality.
White's effort was supported by Zachary's mayor but not Central's. Ultimately, it garnered so much public backlash that he pulled it off the table, and said he'd give the parks and recreation system another year to address his complaints.
What a difference a year makes. The Advocate’s Terry L. Jones reported on the love fest of the ceremony.
White gushed about BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.
"It has been a good partnership. I've really enjoyed working with Corey," White said at the ceremony. "He's a top-notch superintendent. He and I have breakfast all the time. He wants to do a lot and I plan on helping for the next two years I serve as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.”
Good things come to those who hold the Sixty Rayburn chair of somewhat less than good government.
The Central event, minus the rent-a-buddy aspect of White’s new high regard for Wilson, is going to be replicated in many places across Louisiana. PAR has reported extensively on the increasing abuse of earmarks and local projects, even if there is better disclosure in the legislative process and are more requirements for local contributions to the ballparks or other construction.
What is interesting is that in the days when PAR and other good-government groups so antagonized old Sixty, the earmarks were ascribed to Democratic populism. The defense was that this was Robin Hood, providing desperately needed projects to rural and often poor places like Rayburn’s Washington Parish.
Now, the Rayburn political class is gone, as Republicans are big majorities in both House and Senate. And the once good-government party of fiscal rectitude and budgetary restraint is now seeking earmarks to deliver to their suburban constituents living in prosperous places.
Like Central. Play ball.
