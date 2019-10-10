Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, talks to Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette before a ground breaking of the third phase of the I-10 widening project on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Breaux Bridge, La.. This is a $87.7 million project and from La. 328 (the Breaux Bridge exit) to La. 347 (the Henderson/Cecilia exit).