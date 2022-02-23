If there is a measure of the intellectual depth of discussions in the Metro Council, it was when self-appointed jurist Chauna Banks dialed up Section 2 of the U.S. Voting Rights Act on her phone and gave it a glancing read.
It says “minorities,” not what you just said, Banks told Mike Heffner, the council consultant on drawing new lines for members’ districts.
Banks is one of the members, and neither a judge nor a shrewd instant interpreter of federal statutes. Heffner, veteran of hundreds of submissions to the U.S. Justice Department, had tried to explain Tuesday how the federal laws require new districts to balance racial disparities based on census data.
Heffner gave a clear explanation of how Black voters are a protected class under the law, but not other, smaller minorities in Louisiana, such as Native Americans. They exist, obviously, but are not how the Voting Rights Act will impact Metro Council redistricting, and Section 5 of the same law outlines the process that has to be followed to achieve Section 2 compliance.
The demographer made no value judgments but simply pointed out the parameters of what the law requires. That agitated Banks and Cleve Dunn Jr., who want to redraw council districts to create at least one, maybe more, new minority-majority districts on the 12-member council, now with seven White members.
“We don’t lump Asians, Native Americans and Hispanics with Whites,” Dunn argued, several times. “That favors the White population increasing their representation.”
Council Administrator Ashley Beck tried to calm the waters by observing that Heffner’s data, and the law, set “a floor” for Black-majority districts, but not necessarily a ceiling. Banks at one point suggested taking up the question with the parish attorney; Heffner politely did not suggest that Dunn take up his problem with the Attorney General of the United States.
And so, with some difficulty, the council’s public “workshop” on district lines got back on track.
The rush to judgment on the data sets, which Heffner promised to augment for Dunn in the future, although pointless to the legal rules by which the process operates, was borne with outward patience by other members. They seem used to the statesmanship train getting off the rails in council meetings.
If it was an inauspicious start for redistricting, the council was in fact doing something right: Members met in entirely public session and, once the courtroom drama subsided, asked Heffner to demonstrate on the computer program what would change if this neighborhood were united in one district, or how much another district would need to gain in population to meet legal requirements of what was formerly called “one-man, one vote” standards.
The unwritten rule in redistricting for any political body is that there will be back-channel politicking about what map change will be good for somebody, or bad for them. But the Heffner workshops are a good way to lay out what shifts members are seeking and why, so that the public knows the score.
