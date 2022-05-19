In a national political context, the phrase “other people’s money” has been famous for a century. Few people know of its Louisiana origins.
Louis Brandeis wrote a best-selling book of that name to expose the corrupt Wall Street dealings of the robber barons. Brandeis went on to become a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. But much of his book was inspired by the investigation of the malefactors of great wealth by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Pujo committee not only documented vast thievery on Wall Street, but Pujo and his colleagues had the temerity to subpoena J.P. Morgan Himself to testify. That was an international sensation.
Not bad for Arsène Pujo, the populist congressman from Lake Charles. His exposé of industrial-scale thievery is forgotten today except by economic historians. The hearings helped fuel the demand for a Federal Reserve System and other Progressive Era reforms.
A famous university is named for Brandeis. Pujo is remembered by Pujo Street in downtown Lake Charles. So using other people’s data is also a human trait, and the benefits are distributed unevenly.
But if there is one thing the odd couple of Pujo and Brandeis taught us, it is the enduring appeal of spending other people’s money.
Just look at the wheeling and dealing involving Clay Schexnayder and his upgraded countertops.
Now, maybe it’s not J.P. Morgan level. That gentleman’s servants probably stole vastly more from their master, certainly adjusted for inflation, than House Speaker Schexnayder ever wanted to get in the form of taxpayer dollars for his countertops.
The current saga of state contracts and contractors booted by the speaker and a family business — owned by Schexnayder’s stepsons — brought in to do the work is detailed by Sam Karlin and Tyler Bridges of this newspaper.
Their inquiries led the speaker of the state House to go down to the floor and indignantly, and somewhat piteously, announce that he would pay from his own pocket the $48,000-plus needed for his stepsons’ work on upgrades to the furnishings of his Pentagon Barracks apartment, across the street from the State Capitol.
As Schexnayder’s salary is $60,000 and he is not an independently wealthy man, that raised more eyebrows in the House than even the hilarious paper trail of the speaker’s aides relaying his complaints to the agency in charge of state buildings.
Stupid? Yes. All those emails and contracts are public record. But if everybody was paid, what’s the harm? The Pentagon Barracks is a public building and there will be another speaker come January 2024.
Schexnayder is in his last of three terms in the House, although he is reported to be eyeing the office of lieutenant governor. As the state’s top tourism official, that officer must not only sell Louisiana as a destination for travelers, but also supervise an archipelago of parks, lodges and RV camps across the state.
Think of the countertops that need upgrading! But there is another potential arena for a future Schexnayder Taxpayer Villas LLC to upgrade. The lieutenant governor has a much nicer — even post-Schexnayder — apartment for entertaining in the Pentagon Barracks.
Before the hoped-for blessing of promotion by the voters, Schexnayder is angling through legislation to bring under the lieutenant governor’s control the structures around the State Capitol. Structures like the Pentagon Barracks.
Four-term Gov. Edwin W. Edwards is now in his grave and compared to his record, many would call his friend Schexnayder's deal a very small-time affair. Edwards paid out many thousands in cash for gambling debts while ostensibly earning a modest state salary. As the late John Maginnis wrote, Edwards worked not on salary but on commission.
But those misusing Other People’s Money in small ways display a warped imperial attitude that usually doesn’t go down well with taxpayers, who work for their countertops and dishwashers.
If one is a small-minded taxpayer fearing that Schexnayder Taxpayer Villas LLC will go to town on the Pentagon Barracks one day, a Democrat from New Orleans beat the Republican from Gonzales to it.
Then-Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu took a lot of heat for spending $400,000 of taxpayer money in 2005 to upgrade the lieutenant governor’s apartment in the Pentagon Barracks. The ensuing stories in The Advocate — yes, including granite countertops — hardly derailed his career. After two terms as New Orleans mayor, Landrieu is now in charge of spending a trillion dollars on upgrading the nation’s infrastructure for President Joe Biden.
Now, that’s a lot of countertops.
