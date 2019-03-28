Every effort should be made to separate bike riders from vehicular traffic. Bicycling is good for the environment and good for the rider.
However, the picture in your March 27 story is very telling, in that the cyclist is shown going the wrong way in the bike lane. My guess is that he also does not stop at stop signs or wait till red lights turn green to cross intersections. Since the high-stress streets with higher volume and higher speeds account for 60 percent of the crashes, how about the novel idea of keeping 10 to 15 mph bicycles off of said high-stress streets. Narrow Freret Street in New Orleans with two-way traffic between Jefferson and Napoleon comes to mind. Bike lanes should be placed on slower, less trafficked side streets that are not major thoroughfares. The cyclists in the article complain about vehicles in the bike lane, but slow-moving cyclists in the traffic lanes can also be a problem.
Louis Shepard
property manager
New Orleans