It is way past time to transform U.S. K-12 education to make it what is needed by today’s students and families, to close achievement gaps and equalize opportunity.
Instead of speeding forward with reopening their economies, states should do everything in their power to make a return to school possible in the fall — especially for younger children. This must be the No. 1 priority, and all other “reopening” plans should flow from that.
This means keeping the case counts of the virus as low as possible, via business closures (with unemployment assistance and stimulus to compensate) and required universal mask-wearing.
In-person education is crucial for so many reasons. Students attending virtual school have lower test scores and are less likely to graduate high school — and the evidence comes from planned virtual schooling. The difficulties are greatest for younger children: They are at a higher risk of learning loss, are in a key period for learning how to read, are less able to have online social interactions and need more supervision at home.
Reopening with hybrid in-person/online classes will not be enough to fully support children’s needs. We should also focus on and fund compensatory support for children now and in the future, such as vacation academies, year-round school, longer school days and tutoring, as well as student counseling.
This transformation will require sufficient funding. Schools are facing deep budget cuts due to lost state tax revenue. If a vaccine appeared tomorrow, schools would still have a fiscal crisis.
With balanced budget requirements, states cannot step in: Only the federal government can borrow the necessary funds. The federal government must prioritize a bailout for schools and child-care centers that both covers budget gaps and provides additional funding to manage the special needs of educating children during a pandemic.
The economy cannot open until our schools open in the safest way possible. Contact your congressional delegation urging senators and representatives to author and support federal funding for safe school district reopening and transformation.
CLAIRE WEAVER
retired educator
Lafayette