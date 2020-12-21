Murders, armed robberies, carjackings every day at any time of the day.
Due to lack of city funds, police and fire services are being cut.
How is it even possible that the New Orleans City Council meets regularly to discuss changing street names. Where is the money coming from? Is this the priority of city officials' spending of public funds?
What will this street renaming accomplish? Will it help the horrible crime problem? Will it fix a street?
What are the priorities of city government?
KATHY CARMOUCHE
homemaker
New Orleans