In response to Boris Navratil’s Feb. 19 letter, I urge him to read the article “Two Cheers for Contingent Fees, Why Limits on Contingency Fees May Not Be Good for Tort Reform,” by Alexander Tabarrok and Eric Hellend.
In one of the first articles to empirically exam contingent fee limits, the study was published by the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy. The AEI is a conservative Washington, D.C.-based think tank that researches government, politics, economics and social welfare.
The AEI is often described as the most prominent think tank associated with American neo-conservatism. In short, this is not a progressive based organization influenced by consumer advocates or trial attorneys. The conservative authors should be applauded for reporting their finding — that contingent fees which benefit plaintiffs do not cause higher awards.
Moreover, the authors found that lawyers paid by the hour, as advocated by Navratil, are likely to take longer to settle cases than lawyers paid by contingent fees. The time to settle a case is 22% longer in states that restrict contingent fees. Restrictions on attorney fees, therefore, are likely to harm plaintiffs.
Contingent fees have been in existence in the United States for hundreds of years. Most Americans and small business owners cannot afford to come out of pocket thousands of dollars just to access our justice system. Rather, the only avenue for equal access to justice for small business owners and hardworking Americans is based on the economics and the efficiency of the Contingency Fee Model.
The authors conclude: “Limiting the contractual rights of plaintiffs and their lawyers is an unattractive and likely ineffective method of achieving tort reform.”
BURTON LEBLANC
attorney
Baton Rouge