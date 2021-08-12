Garey Forster tells us that U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is a hero for getting vaccinated.
Attorney General Jeff Landry distributes ways to avoid vaccination. I'm guessing that makes him a hero, too.
Scalise, Forster and Landry say they are protecting the rights and freedoms of repressed Republican voters.
What they forgot was freedoms and rights were made by people who sacrificed personal freedoms and sometimes their lives to give this to us. The only sacrifices these three seem to have made are the lives of people they claim to love and represent.
Again hospitals are overwhelmed due to their underwhelming support of vaxxing and their insistence of playing politics instead of looking out for the welfare of the people they claim to represent.
When I put my mask on again to go to the store or doctor I think about these three and others and want to tell them "thanks for nothing."
DAVID TAYLOR
retired equipment operator
Reserve