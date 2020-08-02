We cannot obliterate history, but we can learn from it. We have a great teaching moment in our midst. Let us not blow it by overreacting and demonizing as so many cultures have done for us.
Why must we have either this statue or that statue? Why can’t we have opposing statues and learn lessons from each?
I too am outraged by the inequities in our society and also by the hate in racism deeply, insidiously embedded in our society, but let us not fight hate with more hate.
The great soul Gandhi whose nonviolent movement succeeded in freeing India from the tyranny of colonialism, taught, “The Only Devils in this world are those running around inside our own hearts, and that is where all our battles should be fought.”
The pandemic offers us￼ the unique gift of space and time for reflection￼ in order to discover and acknowledge our own “devils." An opportunity to lay our hearts bare, to ferret out our own unconscious￼ harborings of racism￼ in order to “be the change you wish to see in the world” that Gandhi begged of his fellow Indians struggling on that perilous and elusive road￼ to freedom.
PATRICIA O’NEILL
singer, educator
Baton Rouge