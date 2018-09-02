Donald Trump, Matt Bevin
The late Max Lerner, a professor, political pundit and friend and/or associate of many presidents beginning with FDR, described in 1968 what attributes a great president would possess.

First, the president must have a fine intellect and insight, and knowledge of the world. A competent staff can help greatly in the knowledge department, but intellect and insight cannot be delegated.

Second, the president must have integrity and recognize that he is not the only one who has it.

Third, he must act maturely in making judgments. One must act (or decide to refrain from acting) with a cool and calm countenance not governed by impulse or ideology.

Fourth, the president must have the capacity to command and to live with his decisions until recognizing change is needed.

Fifth, he or she must carry on a genuine dialogue and relate to those who don't necessarily agree with his view, and with people who feel estranged or marginalized by government and governmental action.

Baton Rouge native shared John McCain's experience as prisoner at infamous 'Hanoi Hilton'

Finally, and I quote from Lerner, "the president must be ... a symbol. He must be able to attract and organize the best brains in the service of the nation, and give the world a sense when he speaks and acts that he does so not for one class or race or generation but for the whole society."

Assuming one accepts Lerner's premise, I will leave to others to decide if our current president passes the test.

Glenn Everett

retired Louisiana district judge

Broussard

