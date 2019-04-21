Louisiana remains in the nation's cellar. Lawmakers keep making the same mistake over and over again expecting a different result. What to do?
No successful state funds its universities last and cuts them first when there is a budget shortfall like Louisiana does. How could legislators violate such a basic principle of good government for so long?
Good state universities that emphasize high-tech courses taught by exceptional professors are Louisiana's best hope for a better economic future, a fact that the majority of the Legislature has thus far failed to recognize.
Recently a Louisiana business leader told a group in Lafayette that "there is nothing more important to Louisiana's economic development than an educated workforce." He suggested that if Louisiana can't provide an educated workforce, companies seeking to expand or relocate will go elsewhere.
Where was LABI and the chambers of commerce from across the state when Gov. Bobby Jindal's legislative allies were busy destroying higher education with $700 million in cuts? Business sat idly by and let it happen. LABI and similar groups should have been in the forefront fighting to stop these shameful cuts. Successful companies are not impressed with a state that constantly reduces financial support for its universities.
Business appears to now realize that the high-tech companies of the 21st century want to locate in states where there are quality computer engineering and STEM graduates who have been taught by well-paid university professors. Now that business is on board, how can it convince legislators to prioritize higher education funding?
Lawmakers claim that their "hands are tied," that the dedications in the constitution and statutes force them to fund higher education last and cut it first. This is a lame excuse to maintain the status quo, which is currently last.
State law is not set in stone. Legislators are not robots programmed to do the same old, same old. Rather, they are lawmakers with the power to change the law and the duty to do so if change will improve the state. Many of the dedications in the constitution and statutes are worthy, but they are not as important to the state's future as good universities. Funding of these less worthy causes should be subordinated by lawmakers to the funding of higher education at least at the Southern regional average for like universities — a feat accomplished only once in modern Louisiana history.
Louisiana has too many proud, hard-working people and too many natural assets to remain in the cellar. A good first step out would be for the Louisiana business community to convince legislators to prioritize and properly fund the universities.
Howard Franques
retired attorney
Lafayette