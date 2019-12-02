(west) United Way of Southeast Louisiana President and CEO Michael Williamson with Nicole Bellotti, Haley Mack and Aaron Bryan at the tenth annual West St. Tammany Red Beans 'n' Rice Cook-Off. More than twenty teams competed, and the big prizes and winners were: 'People's Choice for Best Beans' to Loop, LLC; 'Best Dessert' to President Pat Brister's office; 'Community Spirit' to the St. Tammany Sheriff's office; overall 'Best Beans' champion to Dr. Charles Preston's office.