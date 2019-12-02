#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people to transform their communities and kicking off the giving season by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 3.
Last year, more than 3.6 million people from 150 countries joined to raise $400 million on #GivingTuesday. For anyone who ever wished to make a big impact on their community, #GivingTuesday can be a dream come true.
GivingTuesday is an opportunity for everyone in southeast Louisiana to rally around the causes they believe in and build stronger neighborhoods, cities and regions. Individuals can demonstrate their generosity in many ways on Dec. 3 — whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, fighting for an issue, or giving to causes they care about.
On this day, every single act of volunteerism or donation to trusted, local nonprofits is amplified by the sheer number of people from our community joining in the #GivingTuesday movement. United Way of Southeast Louisiana is proud to stand with 40 of our local nonprofit partners as we unite to fuel the critical cornerstones of education, financial stability and health in our community.
Together, we are asking the public to consider making a gift or volunteering on Dec. 3 to join United Way, our partners and the tens of thousands of individuals in southeast Louisiana who will make a difference on #GivingTuesday.
Consider forgoing a lunch out to instead provide lifesaving medication to a person fighting cancer or an extra hour of tutoring for a student falling behind. The reality is, our neighbors need help.
Nonprofits play a critical role in our community where one in two households struggles to survive. Without the support of generous donors and volunteers, nonprofits would not be able to provide the essential services that ensure the stability of our region.
At United Way, we recognize that the only way we will be able to build a stronger, more equitable southeast Louisiana for all is by joining together with our nonprofit partners to help the most vulnerable among us. And there’s no better or bigger opportunity to do so than on #GivingTuesday.
We all have an opportunity to be a hero for those who need it most. Whether you’re here at home or carrying home with you in your heart, let’s put the extraordinary generosity of our entire region on display and #GiveUnited on #GivingTuesday.
Michael Williamson
president and CEO, United Way of Southeast Louisiana
New Orleans