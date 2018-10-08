Upon pioneering our motion picture program in 2002, Louisiana began receiving strong consideration from producers as a film location. We witnessed a steady presence of motion picture productions that grew our workforce, infrastructure and community impact. In 2015, legislative changes introduced a measure of uncertainty that gave pause to industry leaders.
In 2017, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Louisiana Economic Development and the Legislature to create a more sustainable program. We did so, creating a program that’s predictable, stable and still one of the best in the world. The program now operates within a budget set by the Legislature. Companies know that when they invest in Louisiana, they not only get a talented workforce, great infrastructure and beautiful locations, they also get a secure market. Additionally, through the creation of the Qualified Entertainment Company Program, Louisiana encourages long-term, well-paying jobs for our residents. This program adds a mechanism for Louisiana to support workforce training, education and our content creators.
Since gaining overwhelming approval by the Legislature and being signed into law by the governor, these changes have helped Louisiana attract more television series and experience a 200 percent increase in independent film activity statewide. Projects like Deep South Studios and Starlight Studios are expanding our infrastructure, and we anticipate more of these investments.
LED’s 2017 economic impact analysis, evaluating 2016 spending, showed the film industry accounted for $1.2 billion in business sales and $903 million in household earnings, while supporting more than 14,000 jobs. For each tax credit dollar issued, Louisiana received $4.32 in economic output.
On our recent trip to California, Gov. Edwards and LED weren’t merely “courting more business from filmmakers.” We built on relationships forged by years of Louisiana production. We encouraged companies to set down permanent roots here and create quality jobs for Louisiana residents. We focused on expanding industry training and educational opportunities throughout Louisiana. We encouraged studios to invest in Louisiana’s talented content-creators.
Waiting for another impact study would not help investors understand Louisiana’s unique advantages. It’s our job to tell the story of Louisiana’s entertainment industry strengths, and our face-to-face visits in California succeeded in telling that story best.
Chris Stelly
executive group director, Louisiana Entertainment & Digital Media
Louisiana Economic Development
Baton Rouge