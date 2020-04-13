We are all terrified both by COVID-19 and by the inevitable economic consequences. As of today, more than 20,000 persons have died in the US; worldwide over 100,000 people have died. Some 17 million persons have filed for unemployment insurance. Many more people will be dying. The virus knows no boundaries.
In Louisiana, we are under a stay-at-home order. We have a presidential primary and down ballot elections which had to be postponed to June or July due to the medical emergency. The presidential election is just 6 months away. Our law wisely provides for such emergencies. La. R.S. 18:401.3 sets out in detail the manner of the considerations and solutions of such emergency elections
As if the suffering and economic disasters we see by the hour were not enough, we were witness to another travesty that took place in Wisconsin. The Supreme Court required that in-person voting proceed despite the health risks and the fact that many who requested absentee ballots never got them. Where there were 150 polling places, there remained 8. Voters stood in the cold and rain for hours to exercise their right to vote, risking their health. America cannot survive with that kind of “democracy.”
The pandemic will eventually end; the economy will recover. But “democracy” once lost may never come back. We cannot for a moment engage in this kind of voter suppression. It is of vital importance to protect the electoral process and to provide a procedure for the development of an emergency plan for the holding of elections. No one should either risk health by voting in person or be disenfranchised by not voting at all. Let us not become Wisconsin.
Currently, House Bill 419 before the Legislature would provide for voting by mail because of the medical crisis. This bill deserves urgent passage by our legislators, with support of our governor and our secretary of state. Ballots that have already cast should be counted. Early voting, if retained, should be extended to two weeks instead of one week. Ballots should have prepaid return envelopes for the voters’ ready perusal. Every precaution should be considered to prevent the spread of this virus. Voting should be encouraged and fostered. Beyond that, it is befitting our great nation that we respect and encourage the right to vote instead to make it a question of life and death.
MIRIAM G. WALTZER
retired judge
New Orleans