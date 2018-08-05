I agree with Stephanie Grace that U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise’s support for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's impeachment has “crossed a line.” Rosenstein is a public servant doing an immensely important and difficult job under the most trying of circumstances, handling a balancing act to please Congress as he preserves the Russia investigation's integrity.
A Rosenstein impeachment could easily stall the investigation, or even stop it in its tracks. Is Scalise opposed to getting to the root of Russian meddling in our right to vote without interference, the most sacred of American freedoms? Unlike the previous Benghazi Congressional investigation, this investigation is bearing fruit through multiple indictments and guilty pleas. Our system of government has been targeted through hostile action — all Americans should want to get to the bottom of what happened. Any action by members of Congress to impede the investigation sends a clear message that they do not want to find out what happened. As Americans, we should all want answers.
Lucinda Flowers
consultant
Metairie