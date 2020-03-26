Your pet is an important member of your family, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated “stay at home” policy.
There is no evidence that pets can transmit this novel coronavirus to people. However, we are still learning about this virus. Veterinarians are recommending that if you are ill to have a friend or family member care for your pet. Your veterinarian may also safely board your pet.
As a general rule, always wash your hands after touching your pet.
Veterinary clinics are open. Veterinarians are essential to the protection of animal and human health. They are encouraging pet parents to delay nonessential visits, such as wellness exams and dental cleanings, until we are released from social distancing.
However, if your pet is ill or needs continuous care for chronic conditions, or if your new puppy or kitten needs vaccinations, please contact your veterinarian.
Veterinary clinics are taking precautions to protect themselves and the public. Please call your veterinarian, visit their website, or search their social media for any updates on their protocols.
Many veterinarians are offering curbside service. Simply contact your clinic ahead of time to arrange for food or medication pick-up or to bring your pet for a visit. As you wait in your car, a staff person will come to you and either deliver your supplies or bring your pet into the clinic for care.
If you think you are ill or exposed to the virus, please let the staff know. They can still help your pet but will take extra precautions.
AMANDA PERKINS, DVM
president, Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association
Metairie