As a lifelong Republican until last year (more than 30 years), it pains me to see the Republicans' lack of principled action in light of our president's policies. In his recent commentary explaining his support of Trump's declaration of an emergency, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy framed it as a question of law and constitutionality. Thus he supported the president's call for an emergency and a wall.
It seems to miss the real point of the vote. It is the will of the American people that the border "crisis" does not rise to the level necessary for a declaration of an emergency and that using this ploy to get funding that has been denied is not the consensus view.
Cassidy is using a legal cover that fails to address the purpose of the rebuke. Assuming the president has the legal authority to declare anything he deems an emergency justification to make such declaration, it is the role of Congress to rein in perceived misuses through a strong rebuke.
Cassidy, along with many supposed Republicans, need to stand on principles, not political expediency.
Notice: No talk about the deficit. No talk about runaway entitlements. No talk about Republican support for more immigration to support a growing economy that has labor shortages.
P.S. Everyone with any knowledge understands a wall will be ineffective and won't be built anytime soon — emergency or not.
Marc Beerman
business executive
Metairie