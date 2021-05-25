I am becoming very frustrated with the Republicans in Congress obstructing a commission on the events of Jan. 6. I, along with tens of millions of Americans, are beginning to ask, "Why? What do the Republicans in Congress have to hide because obviously it is something." And now that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has agreed to almost every Republican demand to form a commission, they are rapidly running out of excuses.
Our democracy demands an all-agency coordination of the information coming out of the multitude of departments currently investigating this insurrection.
ROBERT BLOODWORTH
retired, U.S. Navy
Baton Rouge