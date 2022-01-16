Funding Louisiana's roads, bridges, ports, sewer and water systems will not only grow our economy but improve our quality of life
The state’s backlog of infrastructure projects has ballooned to $14 billion over the last decade. For Louisianans, that means unsafe roads, longer commutes, and crumbling infrastructure in our communities.
Last session, historic progress was made in addressing severe infrastructure backlogs. In this upcoming session, we plan to appropriate as many dollars as possible to continue that progress.
But we cannot just stop here.
Louisiana still has over $1 billion in unspent federal funds, which the Legislature must appropriate in the upcoming regular session. This “one-time” funding should be used to address our crumbling and crippled infrastructure.
The Legislature recently demonstrated how we can dedicate infrastructure funding without raising taxes. Now this available funding presents a unique economic opportunity to address the backlog, plan for future growth, and address many of our communities’ long-awaited water, sewer, and public works projects.
From ports to potholes, and everything in between, we must do better.
It is fiscally irresponsible to dedicate surplus dollars to recurring obligations. This one-time funding should best be invested in one-time projects — like transportation and public works infrastructure.
Louisianans deserve reliable, safe infrastructure to connect them to all of the incredible things this state has to offer.
Strong infrastructure is the pathway to connecting economic prosperity and a better quality of life. We must seize this opportunity to catch up and get ahead. It is a matter of public trust.
Voters and businesses send their hard-earned dollars to Baton Rouge, expecting we will use those tax dollars to improve their lives. And this is a ripe opportunity to deliver on our campaign promises.
Louisiana taxpayers have done their part; now it is time for us in state government to do our part.
PATRICK McMATH
state senator and chairman, Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works
Covington