With the reevaluation of Roe v. Wade and the societal shift that will occur if states are allowed to set their own laws, we must keep in view that it always takes two parties to bring a new life into this world. It must fall on the new parents to accept the costs of the child, and it must be mandatory to document both the mother and the father with each birth.
Paternity testing as law: Names of both parents must be included on all birth certificates.
Obviously, we all want the new child to have the best chance in life and be born to a sturdy and responsible couple with the means to provide it. However, this is not always the case, and taxpayers must not bear the burden of unwanted/unplanned births.
When a child requires publicly funded assistance, the following must occur:
- Inclusion of the name of both mother and father in all health care, housing, education transactions.
- Tracking both parents’ earnings, until the child enters adulthood, via the federal tax system with garnishment as necessary.
- Holding grandparents responsible until parents come of age.
- Publishing the name of both parents in the instances that public benefits are paid to ensure transparency of both parties.
Surely all religious or secular, conservative or liberal, can agree that each child has two parents. If unwanted pregnancies are forced to fruition, both parents must bear the costs to the greatest extent possible.
VALERIE MCDONNELL
financial analyst
New Orleans