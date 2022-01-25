NO.mardigrasmeeting.010722.0011.JPG

Members of the Rex and Zulu organizations joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell eat king cake to celebrate King's Day and celebrate the first day of Carnival at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

Froma Harrop writes that unvaccinated people are "irresponsible, ignorant, selfish and mentally unbalanced.” Is she talking about the general public or the city of New Orleans when it concerns the coronavirus?

(Irresponsible) is having thousands of visitors come into the state bringing their viruses and joining the 1 million cases we've already had in Louisiana. (Ignorant) is shortening parade routes so that a larger number of people are densely packed into a tighter space. (Selfish) is caring more about tourist dollars than about the welfare of the people of Louisiana.

Does all of this sound (mentally unbalanced) to you?

It does to me.

DONNA GUICHARD

retired teacher

Metairie

Our Views: Don't do away with Carnival traditions with one-size-fits-all route in New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.

View comments