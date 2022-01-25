Froma Harrop writes that unvaccinated people are "irresponsible, ignorant, selfish and mentally unbalanced.” Is she talking about the general public or the city of New Orleans when it concerns the coronavirus?
(Irresponsible) is having thousands of visitors come into the state bringing their viruses and joining the 1 million cases we've already had in Louisiana. (Ignorant) is shortening parade routes so that a larger number of people are densely packed into a tighter space. (Selfish) is caring more about tourist dollars than about the welfare of the people of Louisiana.
Does all of this sound (mentally unbalanced) to you?
It does to me.
DONNA GUICHARD
retired teacher
Metairie