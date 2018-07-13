Supreme Court Sales Tax

In the June 23 lead editorial in The Advocate, the statement was made that the United States Supreme Court overturned "a 1992 ruling [Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298] that limited internet tax collections to companies with brick-and-mortar stores in a state." Even accepting "brick-and-mortar" as a metaphor not meant to exclude retail operations of other construction types, that is not correct. The criterion was whether or not a company had a "physical presence" in the state. Thus companies such as Amazon that maintain a distribution center in a state from which they ship orders would be included, even if they had no retail operation.

The Supreme Court's 1992 decision was a reversal of a North Dakota Supreme Court decision that held that the "physical presence" test articulated in National Bellas Hess, Inc. v. Department of Revenue of Ill., 386 U.S. 753 (1967), was no longer good law, based on the North Dakota court's interpretation of subsequent Supreme Court decisions.

Ronald E. Stutes

attorney

Baton Rouge

