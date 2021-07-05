COVID-19 has changed the way we think about — and value — so many critical aspects of everyday life. Childcare is one example.
Before the pandemic, America already faced a child care crisis, with 51% of Americans living in a child care desert. Due to the pandemic, approximately 20,000 child are centers closed, making the availability of high-quality childcare more scarce. Such shortages have a huge impact on parents' ability to work, especially considering that 59% of children under age 5 were enrolled in a regular care arrangement before the pandemic.
How will these millions of parents get back to work without accessible high-quality child care? And, if parents can't get back to work, how will our economy recover?
President Joe Biden understands the childcare industry's value. That's why his American Jobs Plan allocates $25 billion for childcare facilities — to upgrade and expand child care infrastructure devastated by the pandemic — so that it can better serve families, children, workforce and economy. Child care infrastructure is just as important as any road. In fact, it's the road to our recovery.
Child care is essential infrastructure that would stimulate the economy, create jobs, and lay a strong foundation for our future. What could be more important?
KELLY BENNETT
nursing student
New Orleans