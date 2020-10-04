I read with interest Sept. 29 your lead story about the special session and how the leadership of the Legislature wants to exercise some control over the emergency declaration process that is currently by law in the hands of the governor, head of the executive branch.
One legislator described it as simply wanting a spot at the table. Sounded almost reasonable, until you turn to the next page of the article. There we spot a photo of large group of legislators standing close to each other inside the chambers largely unmasked.
Really? Who would want to put those folks in charge of our emergency response to a pandemic? They appear too foolish and/or selfish to take the simple step of wearing a mask indoors in order to protect their fellow citizens.
I am now scratching my head and wondering why anyone would put any of them in charge of anything, much less a response to a pandemic.
JAN HAYDEN
lawyer
Metairie