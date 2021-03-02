Isn’t it about time media writers cease their mindless repetition of Joe Biden’s representations about his personal faith and begin to consider what the leaders of his faith have to say about him?
Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said: “The president should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic, and acknowledge that his view on abortion is contrary to Catholic moral teaching,” Naumann said, adding, “It would be a more honest approach from him to say he disagreed with his church on this important issue and that he was acting contrary to church teaching.”
When Biden represents that he is a devout Catholic, bishops have a responsibility to correct him. They frequently do. But this never seems to be reported by the mainstream media, and as a result, Catholics across America have a distorted view of Biden and of the authentic teaching of the church he claims as his own.
Biden’s policy actions expose his false proclamation of faith. He has already enacted policy allowing our tax dollars to fund abortions abroad and marked the 48th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade by promising to appoint judges who respect that ruling as precedent and to attempt to codify it.
Most recently, he nominated Xavier Becerra, a man with no education or experience in public health, to direct our government’s health policy in the middle of a pandemic. Becerra has a history of open hostility to the Catholic Church’s moral teachings. He flagrantly opposes Catholic teaching on family and marriage, biological science, religious freedom and human life.
All of this shines a bright light upon the broken moral compass of the man who nominated him. Biden’s own actions expose the falsity of his proclaimed “devout” Catholic faith. It’s time the media acknowledged that fact. How long will this continue?
MATT HARDEY
business owner
Covington