How does this hit you: Instead of asking us for yet another increase in property taxes, like we’ve been subjected to so much in recent years, some on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are now talking about taking what’s already there and moving it around. Like taking from Peter to pay Paul.
At the beginning of this new year, two brave (or foolhardy) members of the council announced they were looking at certain city-parish agencies with an eye to playing switcheroo with their property tax income. Scott Wilson and Dwight Hudson said there were some major differences among certain agencies’ surpluses.
They said they wanted to “redirect” some of the money in agencies holding huge surpluses to other agencies with leaner budgets and smaller surpluses. Two of the agencies with large surpluses they’re looking at are:
- The EBR Council on Aging. It’s already sitting on a surplus of $7 million, and it’s set to receive $9.2 million from its dedicated 2.25 mil, ten-year tax. Wilson and Hudson didn’t seem happy with the response by COA board chairwoman Jennifer Moisant that she’s spending that “extra” tax money on increasing COA’s already sizable programs and services, not to mention building newer and larger facilities to house those new functions. The councilmen weren’t impressed with her plans to bloat government functions just because COA is suddenly flush with funds.
- The EBR Public Library. On its books, it has an unbelievable surplus of $65 million. Library Board Director Spencer Watts explains that they “like” to build up their surplus so they can fully fund any capital projects without having to borrow. He’s going to have a hard time explaining how they spent $41 million on the new Main Library in 2014, as well as $19 million on the (currently dead-in-the-water) River Center Library downtown, and still have a huge, and continually growing, surplus.
Question 1: Is such a Peter-to-Paul transfer legal? Yes, the councilmen assured the public; no change in taxes to the property tax payer would take place — only how the overall pile of money is divided.
Question 2: Would the public be involved in such surplus readjustment? A citizens’ advisory panel could possibly be formed.
Question 3: How about just returning surplus tax moneys to the taxpayers? Nope.
Question 4, and most salient: Why are city-parish agencies allowed to accumulate large surpluses of tax money in the first place? Should they not be required to present verified proof of need for requested amounts of the public’s property taxes? And should there not be a permanent oversight function with authority to review and recommend the stripping and transfer of excessive surpluses that’s now being considered?
John Berry
database administrator
Baton Rouge