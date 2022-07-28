As a past season ticket holder in three sports and two-time alumnus, I noted with pride the overdue erection of the “Pistol Pete” Maravich statue on the LSU campus. It deserves a fitting place alongside other monuments to legends of our rich athletic tradition.
But what of others whose non-athletic contributions left indelible legacies that brought LSU’s name to the forefront? What of Robert Penn Warren in literature, Hubert Humphrey in politics, Joanne Woodward in drama, “Bill” Conti in music, T. Harry Williams in history and many others?
While we honor our legendary athletes, let’s not lose sight of those in other endeavors whose accomplishments have also graced our “inspiring halls.”
VINCENT FORNIAS
arbitrator
Baton Rouge