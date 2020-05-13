I certainly believed that the recent drive of Republicans to open the state was politically motivated and I was right.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, chairwoman of Senate Republicans, sent internal memos to Republican politicians asking them to protest the state closures for the sole purpose of sabotaging the governor.
It is sickening to see representatives from districts where the COVID-19 numbers are going up protesting the state being shut down two more weeks. They are doing it for political purposes. They could not care less about people dying or losing their jobs.
We need to send them home!
SALLIE K. HOLLIS
retired, sales and teaching
Pineville