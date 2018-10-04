Every doctor in New Orleans knows the health challenges that face our patients. We know their diagnoses and how to treat them. We know their medical history and risk factors. But we only know what our patients can share; and to effectively treat and improve a person’s whole health, we need to expand our view.
The reality is that a person’s health is deeply impacted by their environment — whether they have healthy food or enough food at all; if the air they breathe is clean; if their home, school and workplace are safe; and, if they have transportation to get the medical care they need. We refer to these factors as the social determinants of health, and for many patients they are more important in affecting course of disease than the actual medical condition itself.
As an emergency physician, I treat the patient in front of me, reacting to their critical needs in that moment while considering the myriad factors that brought them there. In my new role with the New Orleans Department of Health, my focus is on the health of our entire population. In between individual patients and the larger city are hundreds of primary care physicians, clinicians, pharmacists, hospitals, outpatient centers and community programs who treat our residents every day.
The challenge for all of us is: how do we work collectively to address the social determinants of health? How do we better organize ourselves as members of the health care system to address health factors inside and outside of the clinical setting — and avoid operating in silos? The ultimate goal is to get people the right level of care at the right place at the right time. So, how do we get there?
It begins, in part, with coming together to get a sense of where we stand. There is an opportunity for the Greater New Orleans health care community to come together to focus on social determinants of health at a forum hosted by the Orleans and Jefferson Parish Medical Societies and Diagnostic Imaging Services, sponsored by Humana, on Tues., Oct. 9, at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Nearly 150 area physicians will learn about food insecurity, social isolation, loneliness and other barriers and begin a larger discussion on how to assess and support patients at risk. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Healthy Days” tool is a helpful measure and may be one of many things we can align around to maximize our efforts and move forward together.
Through my role at the Department of Health and as a New Orleans physician, I am proud to be part of a community of doctors dedicated to the health of our community and inspired to take these next steps to expand our view, link our efforts and reach out to where our patients work, live and play to make their lives better.
Local physicians and clinicians interested in attending, visit www.Humana.com/NewOrleansEvent.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno
director, New Orleans Health Department
New Orleans