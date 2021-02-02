Judge John Shea was a good judge and a good man. I practiced before him in court and stood beside him on Canal Street during Endymion. He was not a blue blood jurist issuing judicial decisions that nobody understood affecting people and corporations that nobody knew. His blood was red with a little Irish green thrown in. A people’s judge and a people’s man.
He bridged the gap between the law and the man in the street with common sense born of a common understanding of the common man. He would be the token Democrat in a room full of Republicans and still be respected because he did not demand respect, it was given to him, which is more than I can say for most federal, state and local judges I’ve practiced before.
He wasn’t Old School so much as the Only School. He was a monumental man, not some man seen in a monument.
Too often, when a little power is given to a small man we get a big problem. Not Judge Shea. He was bigger than the robe.
VINCENT BOWERS
lawyer
New Orleans