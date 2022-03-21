I always enjoy reading your "Our Views" section. In your editorial, "The slow death march of Will Wade doesn't look good for LSU — or NCAA," you are technically correct that Wade's actions "soiled the reputations of himself, LSU and college basketball" and that players need a father figure. However, NCAA basketball did not just became soiled by Wade's actions and I don't see a lot of father figures at a lot of the NCAA schools.
I do not excuse Wade's actions, and LSU did the correct thing in terminating him, but there is plenty of hypocrisy to go around when it comes to college basketball.
Dick Vitale hugged Kentucky coach John Calipari before the SEC semifinal game against Tennessee. Calipari got both the University of Massachusetts and the University of Memphis on probation, yet this “father figure” is still guiding these young men. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl lied during an NCAA investigation when he coached at Tennessee. Kansas coach Bill Self had one of his coaches offering $250,000 to Zion Williamson on tape. Williamson ended up Duke and there are rumors of payments to him.
Nothing has been proven, but college basketball has been dirty for a long time, going back to the days of even the great John Wooden.
LSU did right to let this play out and not terminate Wade until they could do it for cause. Wade is my friend and has been decent in his dealings with me and, like anyone else, deserve due process. He also deserves a chance to redeem himself like Calipari and Pearl, especially in the era of name, image and likeness rights (NIL).
Unfortunately, equity and consistency are not prevalent in the NCAA nor with many in media. Hypocrisy, however is very prevalent.
CHARLES V. DUNCAN
retired educator
Lafayette