I suggest all Catholics continue to make their contributions to the church as they would have at Mass.
If you participate in the envelope system, mail your check each week to your parish church. If you usually put cash in the collection, consider writing a check and sending it in.
I would also like to suggest increasing your contribution. After all, what do you have to spend it on? Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, etc. are closed. Our parishes still have to pay bills.
MARY M. AUCOIN
realtor
New Orleans