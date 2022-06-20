Regarding the two girls shot and left for dead in New Orleans, let me see if I’ve got this right:
A 19-year-old male picks up two minor females, 14 and 15. He forces one to perform oral sex. He shoots both of them multiple times in the head and body. He then dumps them on Chef Menteur Highway.
They both survive and are transported to a medical center in critical condition. They are able to provide his first name and a description of his vehicle to police. He’s arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree rape.
He had previously pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault with a firearm and received 36 months of probation. But, at the time of his arrest, he was wanted in relation to that charge for failing to pay court fines.
Magistrate Commissioner Dennis Moore set bail at $50,000.
Way to go, criminal justice system!
Another glaring example of “Too little, too late!”
LORRE LEI JACKSON
retired nurse
River Ridge