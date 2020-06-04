I literally had to read this article three times trying to figure out why the use of a hashtag by a Krewe of Nyx organizer would create this upheaval.
I do not belong to any krewes nor have I ever. I also do not know Julie Lea. Is it possible that decades ago someone said that "All Lives Matter?" Possibly they did.
When "Black Lives Matter" originated should there have been an outrage that no one else's lives mattered? I don't think so. I thought both the photo of the children and saying that everyone's souls were the same color was beautiful. I certainly didn't know that using a hashtag was divisive nor did Julie Lea and I'm sure many other people also did not know.
She apologized for something of which she was unaware. To have to resign from an organization that she founded and built into a beautiful parade is very sad.
I have seen scenarios like this happening for years and what exactly was accomplished? The person who never meant an offense and only goodwill was chastised and humiliated for having the very best intentions. Their business, professional careers and families were put through hell.
There certainly are many reasons in life to be outraged and in my opinion this is not one of them.
LINDA MCNAMARA
retired, Corps of Engineers
Metairie