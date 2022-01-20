U.S. Capitol

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2013 file photo, the strairs leading to the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

“Profiles in Courage” is a 1956 volume of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight U.S. senators. Then-U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for the work.

The book profiles senators who defied the opinions of their political party and constituents to do what they felt was right, and suffered severe criticism and losses in popularity because of their actions.

If an update of this book is ever written, I believe U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should be included.

To both of them, I say, lean on.

MIKE MANES

consultant

New Iberia

Mark Ballard: Voting rights bill gets politicized lawmakers and defeated again

View comments