“Profiles in Courage” is a 1956 volume of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight U.S. senators. Then-U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for the work.
The book profiles senators who defied the opinions of their political party and constituents to do what they felt was right, and suffered severe criticism and losses in popularity because of their actions.
If an update of this book is ever written, I believe U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should be included.
To both of them, I say, lean on.
MIKE MANES
consultant
New Iberia