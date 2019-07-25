I appreciate how Dan Fagan wrote honestly, and sought to find merit in the mistakes of Conrad Appel's post on Facebook. Fagan’s conclusion seemed to say, “though the post was racist, it is a valid question to ask African Americans why they side with Democrats when it is not in their favor.” He states the issue is that immigrants pose a direct threat to the working class, including African Americans. As someone raised Republican and in white privilege, I can identify with Fagan’s innocent intentions to seek some sense of truth from Conrad Appel's racist comment. Classes in my graduate social work program have opened my eyes to gain an understanding for the real reasons African Americans might lean to the Democratic side.
I do not believe African Americans are concerned about the immigrants taking their jobs, though I have no right to speak on their behalf. Fagan is right; there is more to Conrad Appel’s wording than racism; it assumes that blacks must see those here illegally as threats, too. The real threat, though, is that the broken system with abused, privileged power already deprives diverse populations of opportunities, and wants to increasingly make the citizen process difficult. Such actions continue the unbalanced power that makes diverse races work drastically harder, and lose their customs to earn higher positions. In comparison, the Democrats' mission is attractive because they seek to provide equal opportunity for all diverse roles in pursuit of core values. They are intentionally finding ways to be considerate of those who are lost in the current broken system.
Though I do not agree with Democrats on everything, I can be open enough to see they are truly striving to develop a society that creates an equal opportunity for a diverse nation. I encourage Republicans, especially those with privilege, to thoughtfully consider how their political beliefs and statements appear to those who are automatically disadvantaged by their gender, race, or sexual orientation, and to seek to develop empathy, rather than judgment. The recent statements by Republican politicians are embarrassing, but also revealing. They ought to open our white conservative hearts to the harm we have done in our history, and repair the damage we have done in our past.
Katherine Boswell
graduate student
Baton Rouge