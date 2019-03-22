The Advocate recently published a letter from Janice Calvert about the poor citizenship qualities Exxon and other have exhibited toward our precious Baton Rouge groundwater aquifer. Every day, Exxon and others, e.g. Dow, BASF, Entergy, Georgia Pacific, Coca Cola, DelTech, Honeywell, take their industrial process water from the aquifer that is also the source of our precious drinking water.
In the late 1980’s, as an assistant attorney general in the Environmental Enforcement Section of the Louisiana Department of Justice, I observed with great shame how useless the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation Commission is when it comes to protecting our groundwater. The CAGCC has allowed these industries to extract 75 million gallons each day from our aquifer rather than mandate that these industries draw their process water from the Mississippi River, where billions of gallons of water pass by every day, free of charge.
The statutes that formed the CAGCC empower it to force these industries to use the Mississippi River. See: La. R.S. 38:3076(18) and (19). But for decades, the CAGCC has been spineless and operates without any an environmental conscience. What a shame. Our grandchildren will wonder why we did not protect our precious aquifer from being depleted and poisoned by salt-water intrusion that will ultimately kill our aquifer and force Baton Rouge to take our drinking water from the Mississippi River. Salt-water intrusion has been documented for decades by the CAGCC, but still no action.
Why? Perhaps because Exxon and Georgia-Pacific are members of the CAGCC who get to vote their own interests and not the interests of our children. Yes, if Exxon and the other industries that use our aquifer really want to be “good environmental citizens,” then they should cease the horrendous practice of drawing process water from our drinking water aquifer. Instead they should draw all process water from the Mississippi River. Be a good citizen. Put your money where your process water in-take pipe is.
Warren Byrd
former Louisiana assistant attorney general
Baton Rouge