On July 7, 2021, I had a notice at my door, as did everyone on my block, from the Department of Public Works/RoadWork NOLA informing me that the road and water lines were being replaced on Milne Boulevard from Filmore Avenue to Mouton Street. The notice also stated that the work should take 120 days.
The demolition of the road and the replacement of the water lines seemed to be going well even with Hurricane Ida setting it back several days. We were even anticipating having the roadwork completed by mid-December.
It is now day 181 of 120 and there has been no work on our street since early November. Currently, all we have is a gravel pit with open manholes along what once was a street. When contacted, all RoadWork NOLA will say is there is an “elevation issue” and they thank me for my “continued patience.”
I have friends in other parts of the city that have been waiting over a year for the completion of the roadwork on their streets and they are also unable to get answers as to why it is taking so long and when it will be completed.
In the 2022 city budget, the vision statement of the Department of Public Works states, “The Department of Public Works strives to be a professional, customer-focused public service organization that is trusted and responsive to the needs of the community."
It’s too bad that DPW fails in every aspect of that statement.
DENNIS TERRY
accountant
New Orleans