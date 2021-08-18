There is widespread belief that Joe Biden is a puppet president. If so, then we'd better find the master puppeteer, and quickly.
Chaos follows Biden around like a lovesick puppy. The scenes of betrayal, abandonment and horror coming out of Kabul are heartrendingly sick. Lawlessness at our southern border has effectively erased the boundary of a supposedly sovereign country, allowing a flood of illegal entrants. And who could describe the gargantuan and misguided federal budget as anything but chaotic?
The upheaval attributed to Trump seems tame by comparison. Aren't we glad the "adults" are back in charge?
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge