I appreciate The Advocate’s coverage concerning the recent letter by 10 Louisiana state House members. They urged the Louisiana Department of Health to clarify the lack of access to any U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved immunization against COVID-19.
In August, the FDA granted approval for Comirnaty, which triggered a flood of vaccine mandates nationwide. However, Comirnaty is not available here in the U.S. The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 shot has not received FDA approval. The FDA only extended its emergency use authorization (EUA).
A very important part of the discussion that is being left out is the distinction between an FDA “authorized” drug and an FDA “approved” drug. Under EUA, federal law forbids any person from being mandated or coerced to take it.
I note that the writer did not discuss the facts or documentation in the letter but chose instead to vilify the authors in the title and elsewhere in the article. While labeling the writers “crackpot anti-vaccine fringe” and dissidents, the newspaper's accompanying editorial failed to mention there were no arguments for or against vaccines in the letter. These legislators were labeled irresponsible for simply asking for a clarification.
Although many of the ten legislators were contacted for comment, none of their statements were printed. Reporter Blake Paterson chose to use a comment from a law professor in Dallas who previously worked as a Washington lobbyist for pharmaceutical companies.
Let’s be clear: Misinformation is not coming from a letter written by these ten members of the Louisiana House of Representatives. I encourage anyone who wants to know the truth to read the documents that were footnoted in their letter. The documents speak for themselves.
